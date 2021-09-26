IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli becomes 1st Indian batsman to 10,000 T20 runs

Virat Kohli became the first-ever Indian batsman to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket on Sunday. He achieved the milestone during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai.



Overall, Kohli was the fifth batsman to score 10,000 or more runs in T20 cricket after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Mailk and David Warner. The West Indian explosive batsman Gayle holds the record of most runs in T20s – 14,275 runs in 447 matches.

Going into the match, Kohli was 13 runs away from the feat. The RCB skipper reached the landmark in fourth over of the first innings, which was bowled by MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli hammered his India teammate for a four and followed that with a terrific pull shot that flew over the boundary ropes for a six to touch the 10,000-mark.

The 32-year-old, who has represented India (T20Is), Delhi (domestic cricket) and RCB (IPL and Champions League T20) in T20s, has taken 299 innings to score 10,000 runs in the shortest format.









Kohli currently averages 40 in T20s with 73 fifties and five centuries to his name. All the hundreds have come for RCB as the Indian skipper is yet to score a T20I century for India.





10,000 T20 runs for Virat Kohli 🔥



An extraordinary achievement from an extraordinary cricketer 🙌



He averages over 40 in the format, with 73 fifties and five centuries 🌟https://t.co/l3ocnTfAIQ pic.twitter.com/dt30dfbGqX — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 26, 2021





In the first half of the IPL 2021, Kohli-led RCB clinched five wins from their seven matches. However, in the underway second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE, RCB are yet to win a game, having played two and their third fixture underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"Would have bowled first as well, don't think the track will change much. We had a team chat together and we haven't been outplayed and made some mistakes ourselves. When the crunch moment arrives, you have to back yourself and that's been the chat to play expressive cricket. It's about executing them with courage.

They are one of the strongest sides in the IPL and are a very difficult side to play against and want to match the intensity and belief. We will have to be at the top of our game tonight. Saini, Hasaranga and Tim David are out. Shahbaz, Dan Christian and Jamieson are in," Kohli said after RCB were asked to bat on Sunday.