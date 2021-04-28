IPL 2021: ‘Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge,’ says Ravi Shastri after RCB-DC clash 

A nail-biting contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday has made Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri hopeful of having a "new winner" in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season.

After scoring 171 in the first innings, RCB went on to defeat DC by just a run to return to the top of the IPL 2021 table. RCB, DC, along Punjab Kings (PBKS) are the three sides that have lifted the trophy yet.

"Brilliant game last night. Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge," Shastri wrote on his official Twitter handle along with a picture of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.





Following victories in their opening four matches, which was RCB's best start in the IPL till date, Kohli's men suffered a setback against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last week. However, a collective effort against DC in Ahmedabad on Tuesday saw RCB make it five wins in six matches. Meanwhile, Pant-led DC are placed third in the table with four wins in six matches.

Chasing RCB's target of 178, Delhi had a slow start, losing two batsmen inside four overs. Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the third over. The following over saw Steve Smith get caught behind off Mohammed Siraj, leaving Delhi at 28 for 2. Prithvi Shaw scored a quick-fire 21 off 18 balls being getting caught behind off Harshal Patel at 47 for 3. While RCB had the game in control until then, Marcus Stoinis and Pant's partnership turned tables around. The two put up 45 runs for the fourth wicket to bring back DC's chase on track.

Following Stoinis' dismissal, Shimron Hetymer joined Pant at the crease and gave a major scare to Kohli and Co with his explosive knock of 53 off 25. When DC needed 48 off 18 balls, Hetymer charged against Jamieson, hitting him for three sixes in the over. Pant and Hetymer managed to score 21 runs off that over to bring the equation down to 25 off 12. The Delhi duo scored another 11 runs and they needed 14 off the final over.

Siraj eventually denied DC a win as he handed RCB a close win by just a run. Delhi's young guns Pant and Hetymer remained unbeaten on 58 and 53 respectively as their incredible effort went in vain. After the final delivery of the game, Pant and Hetymer were left distraught as the two fell on the knees. In a fine show of sportsmanship, several RCB players, including captain Kohli, pacer Siraj and star batsman Glenn Maxwell went up to the DC duo to console them for DC's heartbreaking loss. Kohli was also seen having a chat with the young skipper.





In a post-match interview, Pant credited Hetymer for taking DC so close in the chase on Tuesday, when the dew did not arrive as expected after an unforeseen dust storm.

"Obviously feeling disappointed, especially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetty (Hetmyer) played a brilliant innings, because of him we got close to the target. In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team. That's what we were planning, in the end, we were one run short.

We counted the overs really well, in the end, the spinners weren't getting the help that we thought they might get. In the end, I had to give the ball to Stoinis. It's good to take positives from all the matches. As a young team, we like to learn from each and every game and want to improve each and every day," added Pant on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.