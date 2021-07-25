IPL 2021 to resume with MI vs CSK clash on Sept. 19: Reports

The remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season is reportedly set to resume with the clash between arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the UAE.



After being suspended earlier this year due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the IPL 2021 will resume on Sept. 19 in Dubai, according to reports.

As many as 31 matches are remaining in the IPL 2021 that will be played across three venues in the UAE – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The final of IPL 2021 is scheduled to be played on Oct. 15 at the Dubai International Stadium. While Dubai will also host the first qualifier on Oct.10, the eliminator and second qualifier will be played in Sharjah on Oct. 11 and 13 respectively.

Earlier this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had been forced to postpone the T20 league after multiple players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the various bio-bubbles.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect…The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind," the BCCI had in a press release after the season was halted in May.

It has also been reported that the BCCI could have lost over INR 2,000 crore of the broadcast and sponsorship money following the midway postponement of the season. The decision that the pending matches would be played in the UAE had been taken earlier at a Special General Meeting (SGM) of the BCCI.

When the IPL 2021 was halted in May, Delhi Capitals (DC) were at the top of the table with 12 points, two more than second and third-placed CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Five-time champions MI were placed fourth with eight points. Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PK) were on fifth and sixth spots with six points each. With only one win in seven matches, the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were at the bottom of the table.