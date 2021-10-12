IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's emotional words as he bows out as RCB captain

Virat Kohli confirmed on Monday that he will continue with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), saying he does not see himself playing for any other franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Kohli's reign as RCB's skipper ended with a loss as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Bangalore by four wickets to progress to Qualifier 2. While RCB were eliminated from IPL 2021, KKR have one more shot at a place in the final. KKR will not take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 and the winner will face off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of IPL 2021 on Oct. 15 in Dubai.

On being asked about stepping down as RCB's captain, Kohli said that he has tried to create a culture where young players could play with freedom and belief.

"I have tried my best to create a culture here where youngsters could come in and play with freedom and belief. It is something I have done with India as well. I have given my best. I don't know how the response has been, but I have given 120% to this franchise every time, which is something I will now do as a player. It is a great time to regroup and restructure for the next three years with people who will take this ahead," Kohli said at the post-match presentation after RCB's four-wicket loss to KKR.

Virat Kohli led RCB for the final time today.



The end of an era ♥️#RCBvKKR | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Eo88SqLrF7 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 11, 2021

When asked if he'll continue with RCB, Kohli replied," Yes definitely, I don't see myself playing anywhere else. Loyalty matters more to me than worldly pleasures. I would be in the RCB till the last day I play in the IPL."

On Monday, RCB won the toss and opted to bat. Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal put up 49 runs for the first wicket but their middle-order's failure meant, RCB managed only 138 runs in 20 overs. KKR chased down 139 in 19.4 overs and all-rounder Sunil Narine was their star of the show. He picked up four wickets in the first innings and followed that with a crucial knock of 26 off 15 balls, which included three sixes in an over.



After RCB's loss on Monday, Kohli credited KKR's performance, saying the two-time champions "deserved to win" the game.

"I think those middle overs where their spinners dominated the game was the difference. They kept bowling in tight areas and kept picking wickets. We had a great start and it was about quality bowling and not bad batting. They thoroughly deserve to win this one and be in the next round. The fight till the end with the ball has been the hallmark of our team.

That one big over (22 runs) in the middle deflated our chances. We fought till the last over and made an amazing game out of it. 15 runs less with the bat and a couple of big overs with the ball cost us. Sunil Narine has always been a quality bowler and today he once again showed it. Shakib, Varun and him created pressure and didn't allow our batsmen to get away in the middle," said Kohli at the post-match presentation in Sharjah.