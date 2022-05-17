IPL 2022: Ajinkya Rahane ruled out of KKR’s campaign with injury

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Rahane picked up a hamstring injury during KKR's last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR confirmed on Tuesday. "Wish you a speedy recovery, Ajinkya Rahane. The Knights camp will miss you," KKR tweeted.

The opening batsman scored a 24-ball 28 against SRH as KKR sealed the game by 54 runs at MCA Stadium, Pune. When Rahane suffered the injury, it looked like he was unable to move his left leg as he kept hopping to change the ends of the pitch.

In a video posted by KKR on Tuesday, Rahane is seen departing from the KKR camp and head coach Brendon McCullum can be seen informing the team that the veteran batsman has torn his tendon.

🚨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery, @ajinkyarahane88. The Knights camp will miss you 💜#AmiKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/aHDYmkE2f0 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 17, 2022

After a long stint with Rajasthan Royals (RR), Rahane had moved to Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2020 but lasted there only for a season. KKR picked the veteran batter during the IPL 2022 mega auction at INR 1 crore.

For KKR this term, Rahane has scored 133 runs in seven games at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 103.91.

"Guys, I really enjoyed my time on and off the field with everyone. I learnt a lot as a cricketer, about life and about everything. Just want to thank all the players, the support staff, Venky sir, and management people for all your help and support. I'll definitely come back stronger next year. I'm sure we will do well in the next games and hopefully, we will go to Kolkata and the playoffs." Rahane signed off from the season.

Meanwhile, the hamstring injury could possibly rule Rahane out of India's postponed Test against England. In his place, the likes of Shreyas Iyer might act as a replacement.

From 13 games, KKR have managed only six victories and are currently placed sixth in the IPL 2022 points table. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are bleak. KKR's final group game in IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).