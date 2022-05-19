IPL 2022: He'll play for India soon,' KL Rahul praises young bowler after LSG's 2-wicket win

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul heaped praise on young pacer Mohsin Khan after his side's two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.



Mohsin picked up three wickets and gave away just 20 runs in his quota of four overs and played a key part in LSG's latest win that saw them seal a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs.

Batting first, LSG did not lose a wicket as Quinton de Kock and Rahul put up 210 runs in 20 overs. The South African batsman recorded his career's second IPL century. He hammered 10 sixes and 10 fours in his knock of 140 not out off 70 deliveries. De Kock, who scored at a strike rate of 200, now has the third-highest individual score in the history of IPL.

Rahul, on the other hand, played second fiddle to de Kock as the Indian batter scored 68 off 58 balls, his third half-century of IPL 2022.

The 23-year-old Mohsin has picked up 13 wickets in eight matches in the ongoing campaign. Praising the young UP pacer at the post-match presentation, LSG captain Rahul said, "Mohsin has been outstanding for us in the last few games. He's got the skills but the key thing has been his knowledge of when to use those skills. He'll be donning the Blue jersey soon the way he is going."

Mohsin Khan is the hero for Lucknow:



First over - 0,0,0,W,4,0

Second over - 0,1,0,W,WD,0,0

Third over - 0,1,0,0,1,0

Fourth over - 1,4,1,W,0,6



Wickets of Russell, Venky Iyer and Tomar when the run-rate in match has been over 10. pic.twitter.com/yRlePQF3vK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the former Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper also added that he had missed games going to the last ball this season before adding he was happy to be on the winning side in the end.



KKR needed 21 runs off the final over and they had Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine at the crease who were hitting the ball cleanly. The KKR batters managed to get 18 out of those 21 runs before Marcus Stoinis turned the table around for his side. He made two dismissals and clinched a nail-biting two-run victory for LSG.

"It could easily have been on the losing side and have gone back home thinking we lost due to some poor cricket. A good way to finish the last game of the league season. Credit to both teams to make such a brilliant game of cricket. Can't say we held our nerves better because it was a matter of three runs. For Stoinis to execute those plans in the last two balls to get us the win, was brilliant," added Rahul.

BIG GAME PLAYER 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/1mx2zF1zJR — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 18, 2022

IPL 2022: De Kock was hitting crisply, I was a spectator in the last few overs, says Rahul



"We batted well, started well with the bat. We knew that KKR would come hard at us, credit to them as they kept playing good shots. The only talk during timeouts was to back your best balls. The minute we went away from the plans was when it became easier for the batters. Good learning for us. Wins like these help to keep the team together. I was a spectator today in the last few overs. He (De Kock) was striking the ball so crisply and cleanly. What we lacked in some of the games was that the guys who were having good days weren't winning us games.

"Guys getting 30s and 40s had to get us 80s and 90s, and that's exactly what he did. Everyone has been brilliant, starting with Lewis, that catch was brilliant. He's been struggling with tummy issues for the last few weeks, been in and out of the team. Never easy. Didn't get to bat today. But that's what you want to see from players, their desire to contribute in any way possible," added Rahul in the same interview.

The top two teams of IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans (GT) and LSG have qualified for the playoffs. With 18 points from 14 games, LSG are done with their group games.