IPL 2022: MI rope in South Africa's Tristan Stubbs as replacement for injured Tymal Mills

Mumbai Indians (MI) have roped in South Africa's Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for injured Tymal Mills in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The left-arm pacer Mills has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 after suffering an ankle injury, according to an official release from MI. Mills made five appearances for Rohit Sharma and Co in the ongoing campaign and picked up six wickets.

With just one victory in nine games, MI are at the bottom of the IPL 2022 table.

Mills last played for MI on April 16 against Lucknow Super Giants, where he conceded 54 runs and went wicketless in the three overs he had bowled. But it's understood the injury is a minor one, and he is expected to be fit for Sussex's first T20 Blast game on May 26.

MI took to social media to wish Mills a speedy recovery. "Wishing our speedster Tymal Mills a rapid recovery," tweeted MI along with a picture of the pacer.

The 21-year-old Stubbs has played 12 T20s and has scored 506 runs, including three fifties at a strike rate of 157.14. MI have bought the wicketkeeper-batsman at INR 20 lakh, the IPL report further revealed. Stubbs has also played 11 List-A games and eight First-Class matches.

Stubbs has had a promising domestic season, scoring 293 runs at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.12 for Warriors in the recently concluded CSA Challenge. He was also a part of South Africa A squad for their ongoing tour of Zimbabwe.

MI's next fixture in the IPL 2022 is a tough one as they take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Having played 10 games, Hardik Pandya-led GT have lost just two games, while five-time champions MI have lost eight out of their nine games so far.