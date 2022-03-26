IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja more than capable of leading CSK, says Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja, saying the all-rounder is more than capable of handling the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Just two days ahead of the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, CSK announced MS Dhoni had stepped down as their captain and had picked Jadeja as his successor.

In an interview with CSK, Shastri said that the added responsibility will do wonders for Jadeja's cricketing knowledge.

While Dhoni has passed on the baton, the four-time IPL champions have confirmed that their former captain will continue representing the franchise "in the ongoing season and beyond".

Shastri, who worked closely with Jadeja during his time as Team India's head coach, has acknowledged that the Saurashtra cricketer has evolved as a player and his self-confidence has improved so much over the last few years.

"Jaddu, my friend, good luck. I am sure you are more than capable of handling the job as captain. I think he has got added responsibility and that will do him wonders. Get out there and enjoy yourself like you normally do and be a good captain. Good luck with the toss, start winning many.

"He has been an outstanding cricketer for India. No. 1 in the world rankings when it comes to being an all-rounder. I have seen him evolve over the last 5 years and, in particular, the last 3 years," Shastri said in a video posted by CSK on social media.

"The way he is focussed on his batting. The time he has spent at the nets, the self-belief he has brought into the game. Apart from being an outstanding fielder and doing the job with the ball, I think he is a livewire in the team. He is very energetic, he is very positive and I am most happy to see he is back from a knee injury," the former head coach added further.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 opener between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday (March 26), Shastri said that the Men in Yellow have the edge because of the experience on their side.

"CSK have far more experience. They are far more battle-hardened. They have gone through the terrain and hard situations many, many times in the past, albeit this time they will have a new captain. It will be interesting to see how that goes. MS will still be there behind the stumps. So that's a massive help. So and all, we can say it's a solid side that will look to get off the mark quickly," Shastri said.

The upcoming IPL 2022 opener between CSK and KKR is the repeat of last season's final, where Dhoni-led CSK had triumphed to lift their fourth IPL title.