IPL 2022 will be a 'very exciting one,' says Gujarat Titans' Jason Roy

England opener Jason Roy believes the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will be a "very exciting one".



Gujarat Titans, who are set to make their debut at IPL 2022, bought Roy for INR 2 crore on the first day of the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

"Thank you team management for putting support in me and giving me the opportunity for this year's competition. Looks like it's gonna be a very exciting one and we are developing a nice little squad and very excited to get over there," said Roy in a video posted by Gujarat Titans on Twitter.

After making his IPL debut with Gujarat Lions in 2017, Roy moved to Delhi Capitals (DC) before being picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). When SRH dropped a struggling David Warner from their XI in the second half of last season, they replaced him with Roy, who went on to play five games in the season.

In 13 matches played in the IPL so far, Roy has scored 329 runs at an average of 29.90 with 91 not out being his highest score.

Gujarat Titans (GT) had a busy day on Saturday as they acquired two pacers: Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson. GT bought India fast bowler Shami for INR 6.25 crore, while they signed New Zealand's Ferguson at INR 10 crore. After being involved in a fierce bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat bought Rahul Tewatia for INR 9 crore.

Meanwhile, Roy's England teammate Liam Living stone went to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a massive price – INR 11.50 crore. The all-rounder, who was released by Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the mega auction, attracted bids from PBKS and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to start with. SRH entered the bidding late, along with CSK and GT but PBKS bagged Livingstone in the end.



Livingstone registered 27 sixes in The Hundred last year, including 10 in one match. Playing for Birmingham Pheonix, the 28-year-old explosive batter finished the competition as the highest run-getter (348). In addition, Livingstone is also a pretty handy spinner, who can turn the ball both ways.

While Roy and Livingstone bagged teams in the auction, their compatriots Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan went unsold.