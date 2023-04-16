IPL 2023: KL Rahul scoring runs will give confidence to Lucknow Super Giants, says Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has said KL Rahul scoring runs regularly will give Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) confidence and the team will be able to post a good score in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.



Rahul scored 74 off 56 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, while the rest of the batters failed to get going. Thanks to the half-century from Rahul, LSW posted a respectable total of 159 for 8 in 20 overs at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Rahul's bowlers nearly won them the match as PBKS took the game to the final over before winning it with two wickets and three deliveries to spare.

Speaking on Star Sports, Pathan pointed out that Rahul coming into form is good news for LSG, who are currently place second in the IPL 2023 table.

"KL Rahul coming into form is good news for Lucknow. This will give confidence to this team. If Rahul's bat speaks, this team will post a good score. And he has some quality bowlers who can defend the total for Lucknow Super Giants," Pathan.

LSG have three wins from five games, with just Rajasthan Royals (RR) above them in the table with three victories in four matches.

We always knew Rahul was just one knock away: Jhonty Rhodes

Meanwhile, LSG's fielding coach Jhonty Rhodes said the team is not worried about Rahul's batting as their skipper is "literally one innings away" from scoring big runs.

Speaking about Rahul's performance against PBKS on Saturday, Rhodes pointed out that the opening batter led from the front and laid down the platform for the rest of the side.

"When the captain's scoring runs, the way that he plays he lays a really good platform for others to play around them," Rhodes said during the post-match press conference.

"We always knew that he was just one knock away. He's been batting in the nets superbly. He's not the kind of player anybody worries about because we always know it's literally one innings away.

"I think he himself will be satisfied with the way the knock turned out today but possibly could've batted deeper," Rhodes added.

LSG's fielding coach further stated that captaincy had not bothered Rahul, unlike other "great" batters who feel the pressure.

Sam Curran, who led PBKS in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, picked up three wickets in the first innings, but the most expensive IPL player managed just six runs with the bat. PBKS' Sikandar Raza made his presence felt with his fifty before Shahrukh Khan finished off the match.

"The captain is someone who likes to lead from the front. He has always been a successful dominating batter in all the IPLs. Captaincy isn't something that's ever plagued him because before many great batters when given captaincy doesn't quite handle it. He's led from the front and I think it's great to see that.

"He's converted some starts into runs and we don't worry. We know the way that he practices we know what he can do and it's only a matter of time till he scores runs," Rhodes said further.

LSG's next fixture is against RR in Jaipur on Wednesday, while PBKS take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) the following day in Mohali.