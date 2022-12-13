IPL 2023 Player Auction: Full list of 450 players to go under the hammer announced

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday announced its final list of 405 players who'll go under the hammer during the mini-auction later this month in Kochi.

Ahead of IPL 2023, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by the 10 franchises from the initial list of 991 players before the teams requested to add another 36 players to the final list, taking the tally to 405.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players, of which four players are from associate nations.

The list includes a total of 119 capped players, 282 uncapped players, and four from associate teams. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price is INR 2 crore with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

The remaining auction pool for franchises is INR 206.5 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2016 champions, have the largest auction purse of INR 42.25 crore, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the smallest with INR 7.05 crore remaining.

Apart from their INR 90 crore salary cap for the auction, each team will also have an additional INR 5 crore. During the recently-concluded trading window, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the busiest, securing the services of India all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals (DC) and New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). KKR also traded out Aman Khan to DC.



Earlier, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) announced that Kieron Pollard, who recently retired from IPL, will be their batting coach in IPL 2023. Pollard was retained for INR 6 crore ahead of the last season's mega auction but his ordinary performance last season supposedly forced him to call it quits. MI also traded in Jason Behrendorff, the Australian left-arm pacer from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the contrary, the likes of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were quiet the trading window. Punjab Kings (PBKS) were at it again as they sacked Mayank Agarwal as captain and handed over the responsibility to senior batter Shikhar Dhawan, who will now work with head coach Trevor Bayliss.

There are as many as 11 players are on the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank are the two Indian players on the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore. The auction will start at 2:30 pm IST on Dec. 23.