IPL 2025: Bhuvneshwar had the perfect answer to outsmart DC, says Kumble

New Delhi: Legendary India leg-spinner Anil Kumble said veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the perfect answer in hand to outsmart Delhi Capitals (DC) batters during the side’s six-wicket win to go on top of IPL 2025 points table.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, Bhuvneshwar leaked 25 runs in his first two overs, but used his slower balls to good effect for picking three wickets – of KL Rahul, Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs - while conceding eight runs in his final two overs and take 3-33 in his four overs.

"He's always been very special as a bowler. Whichever team he has played for, he picks up wickets in the powerplay, he's learnt the tricks and the trade of what needs to be done in the back end, and he's very consistent. Barely a game where the batters get under him and then put him under pressure.

"On a surface like this, he bowled the perfect second spell. The crucial wicket of KL Rahul. KL Rahul, the idea was probably to take it deep and then target the faster bowlers and target the last three or four overs, maximise those four overs. And Bhuvi had the perfect answer," said Kumble on ESPNCricinfo.

Bhuvneshwar, who last played for India in 2022, has 12 wickets from nine games in IPL 2025 at an economy rate of 8.35. Wasim Jaffer, the former India batter, further talked about what makes a veteran like Bhuvneshwar stay relevant in the competition.

"I think the two or three variations that he has… the yorker is absolutely spot on; the way Bhuvi bowls he hardly gives any width; and he uses that hard-length delivery which surprises the batters.

"Sometimes they (the batters) expect the yorkers or maybe the slower ball; he uses the knuckleball. So he's got two-three really good variations. And it's very tough to line Bhuvi up (thinking) that he is only going to bowl this delivery," he concluded.