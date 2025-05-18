IPL 2025: Fifties from Nehal, Shashank propel Punjab to 219/5 against Rajasthan

Blistering half-centuries from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh powered Punjab Kings to 219/5 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh opened in attacking fashion with the Delhi batter getting boundary on the first ball of the match. Prabhsimran too found a boundary of Fazalhaq Farooqi's opening over to make 11 from it.

However, Rajasthan struck back with Tushar Deshpande picking Arya (9) in the second over of the match. He was caught by Shimron Hetmyer, a ball after being dropped by Farooqi.

Prabhsimran had the most of Kwena Maphaka's over as the opener smashed him for two fours and a six before the pacer bagged IPL debutant Mitchell Owen on a duck.

Punjab suffered another blow when Deshpande dismissed Prabhsimran in the next over to bring them three down inside the powerplay. Prabhsimran played a knock of 21 in 10 balls including three fours and a six.

Captain Shreyas Iyer, who came in at No. 5, and Nehal Wadhera made sure that the side doesn't lose another wicket in the powerplay while maintaining the flow of runs. Punjab Kings were 58/3 after the end of the powerplay.

The duo kept the runs flowing from both ends with Wadhera taking the attacking approach in the middle overs especially against Wanindu Hasaranga as he struck him for two fours and a six in consecutive overs.

Meanwhile, Iyer carried the momentum and hit Akash Madhwal for two fours in the ninth over to bring up the 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Punjab Kings were 97/3 at the halfway mark.

Iyer hit Riyan Parag for a four on long-on to take the side past 100-run mark in the 11th over. On the next ball. Parag dismissed the Punjab captain for a 25-ball 30 when he mistimed the shot, only to be caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Shashank Singh joined Wadhera in the middle as Punjab continued their assault in Jaipur. The former sent Hasaranga over deep mid-wicket for half-a-dozen for another maximum. In the same over, he was dropped by the Sri Lankan on a caught and bowled chance.

Wadhera completed his second half-century of the season with a boundary off Madhwal to reach the milestone in 25 balls. He struck the pacer for a six over deep square-leg on the very next ball.

Shashank and Wadhera also stitched a 50-run stand in no time, with the former hitting Madhwal for a four in the 16th over. Wadhera also hit the pacer for a six in the same over before being dismissed on the final ball. Wadhera played a knock of 70 runs studded with five sixes and as many fours. Punjab Kings were 159/5 after 16 overs.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Shashank took the responsibility of taking the side to a massive total in the death overs. Shashank completed his half-century in 27 balls in the final over the innings.

The duo added 60 runs off 24 balls to make the most of the last four overs of the innings. Shashank remained unbeaten on 30-ball 59 laced with three sixes and five fours while Omarzai struck nine-ball 21, including a six and three fours.

For Rajasthan, Deshpande returned with the figures of 2-37 while Parag, Maphaka and Madhwal claimed one scalp each.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 219/5 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 70, Shashank Singh 59 not out; Tushar Deshpande 2-37, Riyan Parag 1-26) against Rajasthan Royals.