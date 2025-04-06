IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

All-rounder Washington Sundar will be making his debut for Gujarat Titans in place of Arshad Khan while the home side also made one change as Jaydev Unadkat comes in for Harshal Patel.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks like a slowish wicket, different from the previous two games as it's a black soil surface. Generally it's a good wicket. We have been playing well, need to adapt to the conditions as soon as possible. I think we had good memories in the past, we are continuing to have good fun. Washington comes in for Arshad Khan," Gujarat captain Shubman Gill said at the toss.

"Happy to bat first. We want to be aggressive. It's a ground we like batting at, we scored 280 at this venue not so long ago. We need to play our best. Need to focus on our strengths. Harshal Patel misses as he is ill, Jaydev Unadkat comes in," Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins said.

Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami.

Impact substitutes: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Impact substitutes: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan.