IPL 2025 Live Score: RR vs KKR Match Updates – Sunil Narine Misses Out as Kolkata Knight Riders Opt to Bowl First Against Rajasthan Royals
KKR opt to bowl first against RR in IPL 2025. Sunil Narine misses out. Stay tuned for live score and updates on today's match.
In today’s IPL 2025 match, Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in what promises to be an exciting contest. The live score updates for RR vs KKR will keep fans on the edge of their seats as both teams battle it out for a crucial win.
A key update in IPL today’s match is the absence of Sunil Narine, the West Indian spinner, from the Kolkata Knight Riders lineup. This Sunil Narine IPL news has sparked significant interest, as the seasoned bowler has been a consistent performer for KKR in previous seasons. His omission today adds an element of intrigue to the match.
With the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals game underway, stay tuned for more updates and the latest IPL 2025 live score as the action unfolds.