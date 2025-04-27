IPL 2025: On his brother's birthday, Corbin Bosch excels on debut as MI beat LSG

Mumbai: The call that Corbin Bosch was hoping to receive after joining Mumbai Indians as a late injury replacement came early on Sunday morning. It was his brother Ethan's birthday, and the news that he would make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Lucknow Super Giants made it special.

Bosch made it extra special with a superb performance, scoring a whirlwind 20 off 10 balls towards the end of MI innings which along with Naman Dhir's unbeaten 25 helped the team post 215/7. He then picked his maiden wicket in the IPL, castling Ravi Bishnoi with a yorker on the middle-stump.

"I officially got the news first thing in the morning through Mahela (Jayawardene, MI head coach). Super happy about it. It's a super special feeling for me. It is my brother's birthday, and what a special day to make my MI debut," said Corbin.

A right-arm fast bowler and right-handed middle-order batter, Corbin has played 86 T20 matches, taking 59 wickets and has a batting high score of 81. Corbin was a part of the victorious Proteas' U-19 side that lifted the World Cup in 2014 and was also the player of the match in the finals, producing a magnificent spell of 4-15. He has been a regular across formats for his domestic team and made his debut for the Proteas in 2024.

Corbin played a key role in MI Cape Town’s title winning 2025 season in SA20 picking 11 wickets in the title winning campaign.

On Sunday, the young all-rounder was delighted with his effort and said his nerves were through the roof when he was batting.

"It was just about contacting the bat with the ball. My nerves were through the roof, I just wanted to make contact with the ball,' he said.

Corbin said he has been working on his bowling, adding that he didn't have any preferred batting position.

"I have put in quite a lot of work (on his bowling). And here at MI as well, they are helping me a lot. I am just happy to bat wherever the team needs me. I am willing to bat and contribute to the team. So proud and happy and privileged to be part of such an important day," he added.