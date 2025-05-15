IPL 2025: Stoinis, Inglis likely to join PBKS for game against DC, say sources

New Delhi: Australian duo of seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis are expected to join Punjab Kings (PBKS) for their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) set to be played on May 24 in Jaipur, said sources to IANS on Thursday.

IANS further understands that as of now, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mitchell Owen have confirmed to PBKS that they will play the remainder of IPL 2025, starting on May 17.

“Jansen, Bartlett, Omarzai and Owen are likely to join the PBKS camp in Jaipur by tomorrow. For Stoinis and Inglis, they will most probably join from the second game onwards, which is against DC. We are yet to know about the availability status of Aaron Hardie, though,” a source aware of the developments told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Both Inglis and Jansen have been named in Australia and South Africa squads, respectively, for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting at Lord's from June 11. It is yet to be known for how long the duo will be available for PBKS in IPL 2025, which now ends on June 3.

IPL 2025 was suspended on May 9, a day after the PBKS-DC clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was called off after 10.1 overs of the first innings as a precautionary measure, especially with air and drone strikes causing blackouts in nearby places like Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot.

But the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on May 10 paved the way for the league's resumption. Though all PBKS overseas players had left for their homes after reaching New Delhi from Dharamshala via bus and a special Vande Bharat train, head coach Ricky Ponting, along with assistant coaches Brad Haddin and James Hopes stayed back in India and joined the franchise when they began assembling in Jaipur on Tuesday.

As per the revised schedule, PBKS will play their remaining three IPL 2025 league games against Rajasthan Royals (RR), DC and Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 18, 24 and 26 respectively, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, are at third place on the points table with 15 points from 11 games.