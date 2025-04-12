IPL 2025: While batting, I don't feel pressure of captaincy, says RCB's Patidar

Jaipur: After going without a title in 17 years in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently in fourth position in the points table. They have made a superb start with three wins and two losses in five matches. One of the things that seems to have changed RCB's fortunes this season is the appointment of Rajat Patidar as captain.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, captain Rajat Patidar talked about his philosophy towards batting and captaincy that has helped him emerge as the team's highest scorer so far.

Patidar expanded on his approach to captaincy and batting in the pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Rajasthan Royals and said he tries to keep both roles separate.

"I see myself as captain when I'm on the field, but when I'm batting, I don't feel the pressure of being a captain. I focus on my strengths with the bat and avoid feeling like I have to do something different just because I am leading the team. Even in domestic cricket, I try to stay in the moment and do my best for the team," the RCB captain said.

Patidar also said that RCB are not looking ahead of themselves and are taking things one match at a time. "We take it one game at a time. If everyone is confident, we look to make the most of it. We'll focus on playing good cricket, not focus on which venue it is. It's a special game for us with our green initiative, and wearing the green jersey makes it even more special and exciting," he added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will once again sport their iconic green jerseys when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. The green jerseys, made from recycled fabric, highlight the franchise’s broader sustainability initiatives, aiming to raise awareness about conservation and the need to protect the environment.

A win is on the minds of both RR and RCB, who come into Sunday’s clash on the back of defeats in their respective last games. While RCB sits fourth in the standings with three wins out of five, RR is seventh with one fewer win coming in the same number of matches.

But everyone’s eyes during the action in Jaipur will be on the battle between RCB's opening pair of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, and RR's in-form express fast bowler Jofra Archer, who has rediscovered his fiery pace after a lean outing in the first two games. Apart from Archer, veteran pacer Sandeep Sharma has been in great form.