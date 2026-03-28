IPL 2026: Fans return to M. Chinnaswamy with excitement, praising improved arrangements

Bengaluru: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium saw fans return with excitement and relief, praising improved arrangements while soaking in the electric atmosphere.

Supporters from across the globe, including India, Ireland, and the United States, gathered to cheer, hopeful of a great start to the season and confident of a smooth, enjoyable matchday experience.

Saturday’s game also marks the return of competitive cricket to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time since May 17, 2025, especially after a stampede during RCB’s title-winning celebrations on June 4 that claimed 11 lives.

A young Bengaluru cricket fan sharing his feelings said, "Better start, condolences to the family, but some precautions have been taken. It seems from last year that the management has implemented certain measures, and the arrangements are proper.”

Earlier, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) handed debuts to pacers Abhinandan Singh and Jacob Duffy as captain Rajat Patidar elected to bowl first.

Another fan said, "I feel so excited because this is my second time. Last time, due to rain, it was canceled, so I cried a lot. It’s always been an energetic atmosphere here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, so we are excited. The government has made good arrangements after the tragic incident last year. Thanks to the police of Karnataka and the Bengaluru police. We are having no problem entering the stadium and the arrangements are quite good. We are here to support RCB here and we will win today.”

Extensive changes have since been carried out at the stadium, while RCB players will take the field wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives last season and sported number ‘11’ jerseys during their practice session ahead of the clash.

A cricket fan from Dublin, Ireland said, "Really, really excited for the matc, it’s going to be a great game between RCB and SRH, it will set the tone for the rest of the tournament. We are here to support RCB because of Jacob Bethell, young British lad, very talented. Last year, we had a very good season but for this year we are very excited the team is very good and hope we can repeat what we did last year.”

Another fan from Los Angeles said, “Very excited, big game two big teams hope we have a good match.O am a big supported of Chennai Super Kings, hope they have a good season but rest all the teams are super strong, so I hope for a great games.”



