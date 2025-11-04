IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants appoint Tom Moody as global director of cricket

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants appointed former Australia allrounder Tom Moody as their global director of cricket ahead of the 19th edition of the India Premier League.

"Experience. Vision. Leadership. Welcome aboard the Super Giants Universe, Tom Moody!" LSG shared on X.

At LSG, Moody will join former Australia teammate Justin Langer, who remains head coach and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who was recently appointed the strategic advisor.

The 60-year-old Moody previously had two coaching stints in the IPL first with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He had a highly successful first stint between 2013 and 2019 which included a title win in 2016.

He returned as director of cricket in 2021 but was moved to head coach the following season after fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss left the franchise. Moody left LSG in 2022 when Brian Lara took over as head coach.

Moody is likely to take over the role performed by former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan in IPL 2025. While LSG had appointed Zaheer as its mentor for two years, but the franchise parted ways with him after just one season.

The franchise had previously hired former India bowling coach Bharat Arun as their bowling coach. Sources in the franchise had told IANS that Carl Crowe has been added to LSG’s support staff as the spin bowling coach.

After making the playoffs in their first two IPL seasons in 2022 and 2023, LSG did not reach the knockouts in the previous two seasons.

LSG, under the leadership of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, ended their IPL 2025 campaign at seventh place - matching their finish from the previous season of the competition.

The back-to-back mid-table results mark a dip from their impressive third-place finishes in the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively.