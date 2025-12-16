IPL 2026 Mini Auction: CSK Bet Big on Uncapped Talent, Sign Karthick Sharma,Prashant Veer and Akeal Hosein
Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a strong statement at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction by investing heavily in young Indian talent while also reinforcing their bowling unit. The franchise signed two uncapped Indian players — Karthick Sharma and Prashant Veer — for ₹14.20 crore each, and later added experienced West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein for ₹2 crore.
CSK’s biggest moves came with the acquisition of young all-rounders Karthick Sharma and Prashant Veer, both of whom triggered intense bidding wars. The identical ₹14.20 crore deals place them among the most expensive uncapped Indian players in IPL auction history, underlining the franchise’s long-term vision of building a strong Indian core.
Both youngsters have impressed on the domestic circuit with their all-round abilities, temperament, and consistency. CSK’s decision to back them reflects confidence in their potential to grow into future match-winners under a structured and experienced team environment.
Akeal Hosein Adds Experience
Alongside the big Indian buys, CSK also made a smart overseas addition by signing Akeal Hosein for ₹2 crore. The left-arm spinner brings international experience, control in the middle overs, and added variety to CSK’s spin department, complementing their existing bowling options.
CSK’s Auction Strategy
With these signings, CSK have balanced future-focused investments with experienced depth, continuing their tradition of grooming young talent while ensuring squad stability. The combination of two high-value uncapped players and a proven international spinner has made CSK one of the most talked-about teams at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction.
As the auction progresses, attention will now be on how CSK integrate this mix of youth and experience into their plans for the upcoming season.