IPL 2026: Take it one ball at a time, settle in, and see where it goes, says SRH’s Head

Bengaluru: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left-handed opener Travis Head said he was focused on settling in and ‘taking it one ball at a time’ as the IPL 2026 season gets underway when they take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

SRH are appearing in the IPL opening game for the second time after 2017, which also came against the same opponent. The 2016 winners will be keen to put up a better performance after finishing at sixth place in the 2025 IPL.

“No pressure (when reminded of his hundred at this venue in 2024). It’s nice to have good memories. Great to be starting the season here, it comes with expectations and excitement.

“Good to be back. It feels like that sometimes, but it depends on the wicket, conditions, and form. It’s a new season – take it one ball at a time, settle in, and see where it goes,” said Head to broadcasters ahead of the match.

Head will reunite at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma, who’s coming off winning the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup for India. “Not really. But it’s great to be back with him. He’s been winning World Cups and playing brilliantly. He’s come a long way, and I’m looking forward to opening with him again. Let’s see (if a 300-plus score is made),” he said.

Head further said the squad felt settled under the leadership group of Ishan Kishan, Pat Cummins and head coach Daniel Vettori. “A bit of both - Ishan is a great leader and knows the team’s style. Dan and Pat have been around too, so it feels like a settled squad. Everyone’s excited and in form - ready to go.”



