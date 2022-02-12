IPL Auction 2022: Cannot believe we bought David Warner for INR 6.25 crore, says DC owner

Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal has expressed his delight of signing Warner before adding he "cannot believe that we got such a legend at INR 6.25 crore".



Warner returned to his former franchise as DC bought the Australian opener at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2022 on Saturday. Warner was joined by his Australia teammate Mitchell Marsh at DC.

The duo won the T20 World Cup with Australia in 2021 and Marsh went on to win the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 with Perth Scorchers.

"Absolutely excited to buy David Warner. I cannot believe that we got such a legend at Rs 6.25 crore. With Warner and Prithvi Shaw opening the batting, it will be an explosive start to every single Delhi Capitals innings. It was really strange because we thought the price will go up. There was a lot of tactical stuff going on by the other teams. David Warner, the guy who won Australia the T20 World Cup is back in Delhi.

We welcome Davey, and all his Insta stories and his shenanigans to the Capitals. We cannot wait to have him at the Capitals," added Jindal in an interview on Saturday.

Warner, who started his IPL career with then-Delhi Daredevils in 2009, captained Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to IPL title in 2016.

Expressing his excitement at joining DC, Warner said, "I am coming back to where it all started. I am really excited. Can't wait to see you all very soon over in India. Looking forward to it."









Having scored as many as 5,449 runs in 150 matches at an average of 41.59, the Australian southpaw is the fifth-highest run-scorer in IPL history. He has four centuries and 50 fifties to his name, the most in the tournament.

IPL Auction 2022: Stoked to be a part of DC, says Marsh

Meanwhile, Marsh pipped Warner in his IPL price. DC paid INR 6.50 crore for the Western Australian all-rounder.

"I am absolutely stoked to be a part of Delhi Capitals team. What an amazing franchise so to be a part of. Looking forward to get over to India in a few months time and represent our fan base. See you guys there, soon," said Marsh, who played a crucial part in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup win.

Marsh scored 185 runs in six games at an average of 61.67 and was named as the Player of the Match in the World Cup final for scoring 77 runs in 50 balls against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in November.





Waiting for you to come and do what you do best in T20s 🔥



Welcome to the family Mitch 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLAuction #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/fn3VRkDoDk — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 12, 2022





The 30-year-old Australian cricketer also scored his maiden T20 ton recently during the BBL season.