Irani Cup squads expected to be announced on September 24; Ajinkya Rahane set to lead Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket team’s skipper Ajinkya Rahane will continue as the captain of Mumbai team for their upcoming Irani Cup match. The Irani Cup match is played between the Ranji Trophy champions against a Rest of India team. Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy – a record breaking 42nd title – after beating Vidarbha in the final of the 2023-24 edition.

The match will be played from October 1 to October 5 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Irani Cup match will also mark Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s return to first-class cricket after a foot surgery. The Indian all-rounder was operated on the foot but his injury re-occurred during India’s tour of South Africa late last year. He did play the Ranji Trophy and even helped Mumbai win their record-extending 42nd title but soon went under the knife in London.

The Irani Cup match, in all probability, will also see Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian in action, marking an extremely competitive atmosphere.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivan Dube, who will be in India’s T20 squad for the three T20Is against Bangladesh, will not be playing in the Irani Cup. While Suryakumar is the captain of the Indian T20 side, Dube, in all likelihood, will make it to the T20 squad and the Indian team will be reporting for training sessions in Gwalior from October 3. The three-match T20I series starts in Gwalior on October 6.

However, there is no clarity on whether Sarfaraz Khan, who is with the Indian cricket team, will be included in the team. Sarfaraz, although with the Indian team, did not make it to the playing XI in the first Test match against Bangladesh.

The second India vs Bangladesh Test match starts in Kanpur on September 27 and if Sarfaraz is not in the playing XI, the Mumbai Cricket Association can request the BCCI to release Sarfaraz from the Indian squad to join them for the Irani Cup.

Also, since Lucknow, the venue for the Irani Cup and Kanpur, the venue for the India vs Bangladesh second Test match, are just a couple of hours driving distance, it will also be easy for the logistics to be managed.

The team for the Irani Cup is expected to be announced on September 24.