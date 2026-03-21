Ireland Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced

Ireland has officially shared the Ireland cricket schedule for 2026 and it looks extremely exciting. The team will be playing a lot of matches at home against extremely strong countries.

For the home series by Ireland, the team will be playing a test match against New Zealand's national cricket team. This match will be happening in May in Belfast. It is going to be an extremely important game as New Zealand is a very strong team.

After that, Ireland will be against India in a T20 series in June. This match will also be played in Belfast. Fan are extremely excited for this match to be specific as India is one of the top teams in the entire world for cricket.

Ireland will also be playing against Afghanistan in this year only. They are going to have a 5-match ODI series in around August. These matches will be taking place at Bready and Stormont.

All these matches are equally important for Ireland because these matches can help them improve their game by a lot. This will also give them confidence for bigger matches in the future.

To sum it all up, Ireland is going to have an exciting year of cricket matches and the exciting Home series. This has excited a lot of players and fans.