Jake Fraser-McGurk included in Australia’s T20 World squad after IPL 2024 heroics

Jake Fraser-McGurk, who set the Indian Premier League on fire with his dominant performances, has been added to Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad as a travelling reserve.

The explosive batter scored 330 runs in nine matches for Delhi Capitals, with a highest of 84. However, what’s impressive is Fraser-McGurk’s strike rate of 234.04, his 32 fours and 28 sixes that he has scored.

Although he wasn’t named in Australia’s initial 15-man squad, his performances sparked a campaign to have him included, and the selection panel, led by former Australian cricketer George Bailey, included Fraser-McGurk as a travelling reserve.

Bailey said the 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk’s IPL performances made a compelling case for his inclusion. He was included along with Matthew Short, an all-rounder. “Matt (Short) and Jake (Fraser-McGurk) made compelling cases for initial selection with their respective performances for Australia last summer and, in Jake’s case, more recently in the IPL. As the tournament proceeds, the short turnaround between fixtures makes it challenging to get players in at short notice in the event of injury. Matt provides the squad with an all-round skill set option, while Jake provides further batting cover,” Bailey’s statement read.

The original 15-man squad captained by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh remains unchanged.

Australia, who won the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup last year, will bid for their second T20 World Cup title and become the first nation to hold all three of cricket’s global trophies.

Australia’s T20 World Cup squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk