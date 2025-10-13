Live
Jasprit Bumrah Denied Key Wicket by DRS as John Campbell Scores Maiden Test Century
Jasprit Bumrah was denied John Campbell’s wicket after a controversial DRS call during India vs West Indies. Despite India’s strong start, Campbell hit his first Test century before falling to Ravindra Jadeja.
India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah thought he got West Indies batter John Campbell out. The ball hit Campbell’s pads in front of the stumps. The umpire said not out.
India Took DRS
India used the DRS (Decision Review System). The ball was shown to hit the stumps, but there was no clear proof if it touched the bat first. Since the replays were not clear, the umpire’s original decision stayed.
Bumrah Reacts to the Decision
Bumrah was unhappy. He told the umpire the ball was definitely out but technology couldn’t prove it.
Campbell Scores Century
Campbell got lucky and continued to bat. He later scored his first-ever Test century.
Jadeja Gets Him Out Later
Spinner Ravindra Jadeja finally got Campbell out LBW. This time, the decision went in India’s favour even after review.
Match Summary
- India declared at 518/5 in their first innings.
- West Indies were all out for 248 in their first innings.
They showed better performance in the second innings after follow-on.