Live
Just In
Jasprit Bumrah Faces Back Injury, Uncertain for England Series; Recovery Timeline Revealed
Indian speed bowler Jasprit Bumrah is recovering from a back injury after the Sydney Test. While uncertain for the England series, Bumrah's availability for the Champions Trophy in February is being prioritized.
Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah is injured with back pain, which he suffered on the second day of the Sydney Test. He couldn’t bowl in the second innings because of the strain. Bumrah played a major role in the Border-Gavaskar series, taking 32 wickets and winning Player of the Series. However, it is uncertain whether he will play in the upcoming home series against England.
Bumrah bowled over 150 overs during the five-Test series, which likely caused the back pain. The BCCI medical team thinks he needs rest because of the heavy workload. The full extent of his injury is still unknown, but they want him ready for the Champions Trophy in February.
If Bumrah has a Grade 1 injury, he’ll need 2-3 weeks to recover. A Grade 2 injury could take 6 weeks, and a Grade 3 injury may need 3 months of rest. Bumrah might miss the T20 series starting January 22, but is expected to play in the ODI series starting February 6.