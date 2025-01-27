Jasprit Bumrah Wins ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2024 Award

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024, marking a historic milestone in Indian cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the award on Monday, recognizing Bumrah's exceptional performance in Test cricket over the past year.

Bumrah became the first Indian fast bowler to win this prestigious accolade since the inception of the ICC awards in 2004. His achievement places him among the elite group of Indian cricketers, including Rahul Dravid (2004), Gautam Gambhir (2009), Virender Sehwag (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016), and Virat Kohli (2018), who have previously received this honor.

In 2024, Bumrah's dominance in Test cricket was evident through his extraordinary bowling statistics. He claimed 71 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 14.92, including five five-wicket hauls. His performances were particularly noteworthy in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he took 32 wickets across the series, earning him the Player of the Series title despite India's series loss.

Bumrah's consistency and skill were pivotal in India's Test matches throughout the year. He also reached the milestone of 200 Test wickets, becoming the first bowler to achieve this feat with an average under 20.

The ICC shortlisted Bumrah alongside England's Joe Root and Harry Brook, as well as Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, for the award. However, Bumrah's exceptional contributions with the ball set him apart, earning him this global recognition.

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana was also celebrated by the ICC. Mandhana received the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024, having amassed 747 runs in ODIs during the year. Her consistent performances were instrumental in India's success in women's cricket.