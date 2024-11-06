KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel to play second unofficial India A vs Australia A Test match, ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Hyderabad: KL Rahul would want to get maximum match practice and get used to the conditions on offer in Australia as he gears up to play in an unofficial Test match for India A against Australia A at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The second unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A commences at the MCG on November 7.

The unofficial Test match will also see Scott Boland, who is in Australia’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in the Australia A team.

The Indian selectors would be keenly watching Rahul’s batting prowess and his shot making ability as India gears to play five Test matches in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Along with Rahul. Dhruv Jurel was also chosen by the Indian selectors to travel to Australia to play the unofficial Test match and the duo will link up with the Indian team in Perth, before the first Test match, on November 11.

Along with Rahul and Jurel, the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal will be under the scanner as all of them are on the fringes of the Indian team.

With the selectors keen to phase out some senior players after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the likes of Easwaran, Gaikwad, Padikkal and Sudarshan will have a merit to stake their claim for an Indian team berth with their performances and numbers backing them.

However, all eyes will be on Rahul as the senior batter’s chances of playing the high profile Border Gavaskar Trophy is more.

Rahul had a couple of practice sessions at the MCG and the veteran Indian batter seemed to be in good touch, middling the balls with ease and countering the pace and bounce on offer.

Rahul has scored Test match hundreds against quality attacks and his centuries at the Lord’s, the Oval, in Sydney and in Centurion speaks volumes about how talented the right-handed batter is.

Rahul is expected to replace Baba Indrajith in the India A playing XI while Jurel will replace Ishan Kishan and will keep wickets.