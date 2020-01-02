Kohli, Dhoni named captains in ESPN cricinfo's teams of the decade

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has been picked as captain of the Test team of the decade, while former captain MS Dhoni has been named as skipper of both the ODI and T20I teams of the decade announced by ESPNcricinfo.

Apart from Kohli, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the only Indian to feature in the Test XI which has the likes of Alastair Cook and Kane Williamson. In the last decade, Kohli scored 7,202 runs at an average of 54.97 while Ashwin took 362 wickets at 25.36.

Men's ODI team New Delhiran Tahir

Men's T20I team of the decade: Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (C), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

Women's team of the decade (ODIs and T20I): Stephanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning (C), Mithali Raj, Sarah Taylor, Ellyse Perry, Deandra Dottin, Dan van Niekerk, Anya Shrubsole, Jhulan Goswami, Anisa Mohammed.