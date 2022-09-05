Kohli scores half-century to take India to 181 for 7 vs Pakistan

Dubai: The much-criticised top-order batters finally showed what they are capable of as India put up a stiff 181 for 7 against Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) were outstanding in the Powerplay while Virat Kohli (60) gave glimpses of his vintage self by playing one of his most sublime knocks in recent times to take India to a more than respectable total.

What everyone wanted from India's top-order was a change in mindset and the strike rates of 175 (Rohit), 140 (Rahul) and 136 (Kohli) were a testimony to that.

Kohli deserves the maximum credit for the total India achieved against Pakistan spinners, especially leg-spinner Shadab Khan (2/31 in 4 overs), who got important wickets of Rahul and Rishabh Pant (14). His innings had four boundaries and a six along with his signature running between the wickets where he effortlessly converted ones into twos.

Having been pilloried for their go-slow approach in the Powerplay, skipper Rohit signalled his intentions in the very first over when he gave Naseem Shah the charge and got a one-bounce-four over cover point. It was followed by a signature pull-shot for a six. Rahul, who has been subdued against Hong Kong, beautifully picked up the cue in Naseem's next over when he read the slower one early to deposit it over long-off for a six but the shot of the innings was off the last ball. It was a helicopter shot which was pure reflex action from the India vice-captain.

As both settled down nicely, Rohit launched into Haris Rauf as 50 came in the fifth over and India were off the blocks for the first time in last three games against Pakistan at this venue. The grammar of T20 cricket has changed and Rohit's 16-ball 28 and Rahul's 20-ball 28 had the right kind of intent as well as impact which is requisite in high-pressure games.

Though Rohit mistimed a slower one from Rauf and Rahul failed to clear the long-on fence off Shadab, they had provided the platform required for Kohli to settle down nicely into a groove before he started playing his shots.

Kohli's 50 came off 36 balls when Hasnain was deposited into the mid-wicket stands. Ravi Bishnoi got a couple of lucky boundaries at the fag end when Fakhar Zaman made back-to-back outfield bloopers. (PTI)

Brief Scores: India: 181 for 7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 60, Shadab Khan 2/31).