Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: KKR Slumps from 107/1 to 150/6, Ignored India Star at Fault

RCB won the toss and elected to bowl in the IPL 2025 opener on Saturday at Eden Gardens.

KKR, after a solid start, slumped from 107/1 to 150/6, thanks to the collapse of their star-studded middle order. Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Andre Russell all fell cheaply, leaving KKR in a precarious position. Captain Ajinkya Rahane played a crucial role, scoring a half-century (56), while Sunil Narine supported with 44 runs. KKR managed to reach 169/7 in 19 overs, with Krunal Pandya taking three wickets for RCB.

The opening match saw RCB's captain Rajat Patidar winning the toss and opting to field. Despite the absence of experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, RCB managed to keep KKR under control. During the opening ceremony, Virat Kohli was also felicitated.

Current Score:

KKR: 169/7 in 19.2 overs

RCB: 8.74 CRR

KKR Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Stay tuned for more updates on the IPL 2025 opener!