Kuhnemann credits medical team for getting him ready to play Tests in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Australia’s left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann said he would give credit to the medical team back home for getting him ready to play in the upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka barely a week after requiring surgery for a fractured thumb.

Kuhnemann was rushed to the hospital by his Heat teammate Daniel Drew after suffering a fractured thumb while playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) at the Gabba in Brisbane. The injury was treated that night, and was followed by a surgery the next morning to insert a pin into the fracture.

The injury and surgical healing of the wound forced Kuhnemann to miss Australia's training camp at the ICC Academy in Dubai. On January 24, Kuhnemann was cleared by Cricket Australia (CA) to join the Test team in Sri Lanka ahead of the first Test starting in Galle on January 29.

“Bowling, batting, fielding ... I’ve done it back in Australia last week, so they’ll be fine, it’s just how it pulls up the next couple of days in this weather, the humidity and hot weather. I think because I broke that finger a couple of years ago and didn’t get surgery it probably wasn’t as stable as it was (previously).

“From what the doctor said, it was a freak accident – it hit the exact place where it had to hit. Now there’s a couple of screws in there, it’s a lot more stable. (The) first thing that went into my head (when it happened) was, ‘Oh no this doesn’t look good’, but I was very fortunate, I had a great surgeon and medical team to do such a quick and effective job, so by the next day I was hopeful,” Kuhnemann was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Kuhnemann had played three Tests for Australia on tour of India in early 2023, and even picked a five-wicket haul after being rushed in ahead of his debut in New Delhi. “That was a whirlwind experience. I was fortunate I arrived in Delhi the day before the boys arrived from the first Test. So I had a day by myself to have a session and calm the nerves.

“When the pitch does provide some assistance, your job is to keep hitting the same area and using the crease. But that’s about just bowling to a marker before the batters get in there. That’s how I’ve always done it and testing yourself and doing it six out of six times and putting a bit of pressure on it,” he added.

Kuhnemann will be in the mix alongside veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, off-spinner Todd Murphy and left-arm spin all-rounder Cooper Connolly, as Steve Smith-led Australia decide their best slow-bowling options, provided they play only two fast-bowlers in Galle.



