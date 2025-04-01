Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG Banks on India’s Ignored Pace Duo, PBKS Relies on Uncapped Stars

Live
LSG set 172 for PBKS in IPL 2025, with Pooran and Badoni top-scoring. PBKS chase 172, with Arya and Prabhsimran leading the charge in the early overs.
Live IPL 2025 Score: LSG vs PBKS
In their IPL 2025 clash at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are up against Punjab Kings (PBKS). LSG set a target of 172 for PBKS, finishing with 171/7 in 20 overs. Captain Rishabh Pant struggled with the bat once again, as LSG's innings faltered at 35/3 in the powerplay after being put to bat by PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer.
Top Performers for LSG
Despite the early setbacks, Nicholas Pooran (44) and Ayush Badoni (41) led the recovery, helping LSG to a respectable total. This marks LSG’s first home game of IPL 2025.
PBKS Response
Chasing 172, PBKS are at 19/0 after 1.5 overs with Priyansh Arya (2*) and Prabhsimran Singh (17*) at the crease. Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan are the opening bowlers for LSG, with Thakur already having bowled a solid over for 12 runs.
Teams in Action:
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh.
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson.
Current Match Stats:
LSG: 171/7 (20.0 overs)
PBKS: 19/0 (1.5 overs)
PBKS needs 153 runs from 109 balls at 8.42 runs per over (CRR: 10.36).