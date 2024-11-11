Mehidy Hasan Miraz appointed Bangladesh captain for West Indies Test matches

Hyderabad: Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named as Bangladesh’s captain for their upcoming Test match series against the West Indies.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz replaces Najmul Hossain Shanto as the captain after the regular captain suffered a Grade II strain on his left groin.

The Bangladesh squad will also not have the services of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. While Mushfiqur Rahim is suffering from a finger injury, Shakib has retired from Test matches after the India series and Tamim Iqbal has fallen out of favour.

Shanto, who injured himself during the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh second ODI has also been ruled out of the ongoing third ODI in Sharjah on November 11. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has stepped up to Shanto’s place.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said Shanto will leave the UAE and continue his recovery in Bangladesh. “We have received the team physio’s report and the scan report, which has confirmed a Grade II strain on his left groin. This will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. We will reassess his condition after two weeks. He will return home from the UAE to continue his rehab,” BCB’s senior physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said, in a statement.

Litton Das comes into the Bangladesh squad after recovering from a fever. The wicketkeeper-batter missed the second Test match against South Africa and the ongoing three ODIs against Afghanistan due to ill health.

Hasan Murad, an uncapped left-arm spinner, is an inclusion in the squad and if selected into the playing XI, will have a chance to bowl in tandem with skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam.

Bangladesh will tour the West Indies from later this month. Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s men will play a four-day warm-up game at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua first. The first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh will played in Antigua from November 22 while the second Test will be played in Jamaica from November 30.

Bangladesh will also play three ODIs and three T20Is and the squad hasn’t been named yet, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz tipped to lead the team in the white ball series too.

Bangladesh Test squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Hasan Murad.