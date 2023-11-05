Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan fined 10 per cent match fee for slow over-rate against NZ

Bengaluru: Pakistan have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in their league match of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Babar Azam’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Babar pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Paul Wilson and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Joel Wilson leveled the charge.

Coming to the match, left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman's blazing century ensured Pakistan stayed in the race for a place in the knockout stages of the Men’s ODI World Cup. Zaman smashed an unbeaten 126 in just 81 deliveries and ensured Pakistan stayed ahead of the DLS target to win by 21 runs over New Zealand, also their fourth victory of the competition.