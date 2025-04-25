MLC 2025: San Francisco Unicorns sign New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert

San Francisco: San Francisco Unicorns have added New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert to their roster for the 2025 Major League Cricket season. Seifert joins the Unicorns with a wealth of top-level experience in international cricket with 66 T20I caps and over 250 franchise appearances to his name with teams including the Kolkata Knight Riders, Melbourne Renegades, and Northern Districts in his native New Zealand.

Signed for his dual skills with the bat and behind the stumps, Seifert averages over 28 on the international T20 stage with a strike rate of 142, and his signing follows his recent star performance in New Zealand’s T20 series against Pakistan, where he was top scorer, smashing 249 runs at an average of 62 while opening the batting with fellow Unicorns’ star Finn Allen.

Known for his 360 ability with the bat, Seifert will be tasked with getting the Unicorns off to fast starts when batting, assisting fellow destructive batters such as Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short, while also assisting captain and former NZ international Corey Anderson with strategy in the field.

“I’ve been following MLC from afar over the last couple of seasons, particularly keeping a close eye on some of the Kiwi contingent. I can’t wait to get started this summer, and add some more firepower with a team that is already stacked with talent and in a great position to take things one step further than last year," Seifert said in a statement.

“The Unicorns are building something big in the Bay Area under the leadership of Shane Watson and the ambitious owners, and with the Oakland Coliseum now set to play a key part as a home fortress, this is an opportunity I had to take.”

Shane Watson, head coach of the San Francisco Unicorns, said, “We look for both quality cricketers and quality personalities when bringing players into the Unicorns fold, and Tim definitely checks both those boxes.

“His skills with the gloves will also be a major asset this year, especially with the new wickets in Oakland and Fort Lauderdale offering something of an unknown for spin bowling. He’s also coming in with impressive form with the bat, adding to an already dominant top order alongside Finn (Allen), Shorty (Matt Short), and Jake (Fraser-McGurk).”



