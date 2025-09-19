Live
Mohamed Nabi Shocked by Dunith Wellalage’s Father’s Sudden Death During Asia Cup Match
Highlights
Afghanistan cricketer Mohamed Nabi was stunned after learning about the sudden death of Dunith Wellalage’s father due to a heart attack. The news came during the Asia Cup match where Nabi had hit five sixes off Wellalage’s bowling.
Afghanistan player Mohamed Nabi was shocked to hear that Dunith Wellalage’s father died suddenly from a heart attack.
Earlier, Nabi had hit five sixes off Wellalage’s bowling in the last over. Everyone on the field was surprised when they heard the news.
This sad moment shows the human side of cricket. Players had to deal with the game and the grief of their teammate at the same time.
