Mohammed Shami in Ranji Trophy: Veteran pacer keen to prove a point; Shami’s younger brother Mohammed Kaif included in Bengal’s XI

Hyderabad: Mohammed Shami in Ranji Trophy 2024 is one the most spoken about topics in the last one day. The veteran speedster has been included in the Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy match on Wednesday.

The veteran speedster made it to Bengal’s playing XI in Indore and would not be immediately seen in action as Madhya Pradesh won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Shami’s debut is now extra special as his younger brother, Mohammed Kaif, has been included in Bengal’s playing XI at the Holkar Stadium. Kaif is a right-handed batter and a medium pace bowler.

This will be the first time the brothers are playing in the same first-class match.

The 34-year-old pacer is playing his first match after going under the knife for an ankle injury that he sustained during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 played in India. A knee injury and a side strain delayed his recovery process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The fast bowler’s last match was the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.

Shami’s inclusion opens a lot of doors not just for Bengal, who are gunning to make it to the knockouts of the elite domestic competition, but also for the Indian cricket team. The pacer, although not included in India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts at Perth on November 22, if Shami performs well and is back to bowling at full throttle, the 34-year-old could well be on the plane to Australia.

This is the last Ranji Trophy round match before the elite domestic red-ball tournament goes into a break. The 20-overs Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament begins a day before the IPL auctions and Shami could also feature in a game or two to prove his fitness and stake claim for an IPL contract or his inclusion in the Indian team for Australia tour.

Taking to social media, Shami posted an update and titled it ‘Back in Action’. “360 days is a long long time!! All set for the Ranji Trophy. Now back on the domestic stage with the same passion and energy. Huge thanks to all my fans for your endless love, support, and motivation, – let’s make this season memorable!,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

If Shami is able to bowl well and make an impact in the Ranji Trophy match, he might get the nod to be alongside vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana in the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

If he doesn’t make it to the squad, then Shami could be in action when India take on England in the white-ball series in January and later the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.