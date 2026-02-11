Mohsin Naqvi Refutes India Talks Push, Says Govt Reversed Boycott after ICC -Accepted Bangladesh Injustice

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, clear out that no personal demands were pushed for during the meeting with the ICC delegation held in Lahore on Sunday. The meeting aimed to “get respect for Bangladesh.” This statement came after the speculation that Pakistan had sought the continuation of two-sided cricket ties with India, including fixtures within the World Test Championship cycle.

As per the announcement made last Monday, Pakistan had placed some conditions before the ICC to withdraw its boycott threat. One demand is the resumption of bilateral series against India for the first time after the 2012–13 game.

According to the Mohsin Naqvi statement, “We did not discuss anything apart from Bangladesh”. Their only purpose was to bring respect for Bangladesh and highlight the injustice done to them, They also accepted the demands made by Bangladesh.

Naqvi added, “We had no personal interest in the meeting. Our task was purely related to Bangladesh”. When their demands were accepted, and it was recognized that injustice was done to them, we finalized to play.

In a brief press release issued for cricket diplomacy news on Monday, just minutes before Pakistan confirmed its participation. The ICC termed Bangladesh’s absence from the World Cup as “unfortunate” . They assured that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would not face any sanctions.

The governing body also validated that Bangladesh would be awarded hosting rights for an ICC event during the 2028–31 cycle, sooner than the men’s Under-19 World Cup.