Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna set to be transformed into international-standard sporting complex after Bihar Cricket Association and state government sign MoU

Hyderabad: The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bihar government for a 30-year lease on the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

The agreement gives the BCA a stage to transform the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium into a state-of-the-art, international-standard sporting complex. The development will be a first for a cricket stadium in Bihar. The redevelopment will be done with financial assistance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Bihar Sports Director Mahendra Kumar and BCA president Rakesh Tiwari signed the MoU, on behalf of the Bihar government and the BCA, respectively.

According to the terms and conditions of the MoU, the BCA will pay only INR 1 (one rupee) per year for the first seven years and later the BCA will share 50 percent of the profits with the Bihar government, after deducting expenses and taxes. The government also announced a waiver of INR 37 crore as registration fees for BCA.

The state-of-the-art planned stadium will have features and facilities on the lines of international standards. The stadium will boast a sporting complex, which will also include seating for 40,000 spectators, 76 corporate boxes, 250 VIP boxes.

Apart from cricket, the sporting complex will also house a badminton court, a volleyball court, swimming pools, a five-star hotel, player hostels, restaurants, clubhouse and other facilities.

The BCA President Rakesh Tiwari assured that the BCA will fulfil all of the government’s expectations regarding the stadium and sports complex. “This redevelopment is a huge leap forward for cricket and sports in Bihar. We aim to create a top-tier sports complex that meets international standards. The BCA is committed to meeting all of the government’s expectations in this ambitious project,” Tiwari said in a media statement.

He added that signing the MoU marks a new dawn in Bihar’s sporting history. “It marks a new dawn for Bihar’s cricketing dreams. We are not just building infrastructure; we are nurturing aspirations, fueling passions, and paving the way for future champions. I am deeply grateful to everyone who believed in this vision, and together, we will make Bihar a true powerhouse in the world of cricket,” Tiwari’s statement added.

The 55-year-old Moin-ul-Haq stadium hosted one match during the 1996 World Cup (Kenya vs Zimbabwe) and a Hero Cup match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in 1993. The stadium also hosted a women’s Test match between India and the West Indies in 1976 and hosted a India vs South Africa women’s ODI in December 1997.