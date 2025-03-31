Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025: MI Debutant Takes Two Wickets, KKR 6-Down and Struggling

Live
In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter, Mumbai Indians (MI) have put on a dominant performance, leaving Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reeling at 6 wickets down in a must-win match. MI's debutant bowler has been the star of the show, claiming two crucial wickets and putting KKR in complete disarray.
The match, held at a packed stadium, saw Mumbai Indians take charge early on with tight bowling and sharp fielding. KKR, known for their explosive batting, have found themselves in serious trouble, struggling to build partnerships.
The debutant's impressive performance has left KKR's top order in tatters, and with half the team back in the pavilion, the Kolkata-based side faces an uphill battle. The MI bowlers are on top, and the pressure continues to mount on the remaining KKR batsmen.
As the game unfolds, all eyes are on the middle order to see if KKR can recover from this tough situation. Stay tuned for live updates on the match as Mumbai Indians aim to tighten their grip on the game.