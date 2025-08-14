Live
‘Never-Give-Up Attitude’ Key to India’s Stand-Out Performance Against England in Test Series, Says Fielding Coach T Dilip
Dilip said the focus remains on getting the best out of the available squad
During an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Team India’s fielding coach T Dilip has praised the squad’s resilience during the recent India vs England Test series, where India made an iconic during the 5th test, ending the series in a draw.
Reflecting on the series, Dilip acknowledged that while there were some dropped catches, the overall standard of fielding remained strong. “It’s part of the game. We always look forward, keep learning, and keep growing,” he said, adding that constant improvement is the team’s mantra.
When asked about his favourite player from the current squad, Dilip kept it neutral, “All are my favourites. We play together, we win together, and we work together.”
He highlighted how the team’s success was not the result of a single performance, but a collective effort across different stages of the series. “The one thing that really stood out was the never-give-up attitude we showed throughout. At various times, different players stepped up,” he noted.
On whether the absence of Virat Kohli was felt, Dilip said the focus remains on getting the best out of the available squad. “Whatever team is on the park, our job is to make sure we get the best out of them,” he stated.
Despite a few slip-ups in the field, India’s young and dynamic unit showed grit and composure, sealing the series with memorable performances.