New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 5 wkts, qualify for semifinal

Rawalpindi: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets in a Champions Trophy Group A match here on Monday, a result which sent the Kiwis as well as India into the Champions Trophy semifinals.

New Zealand’s win meant that Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan, who have lost both their two matches so far, were knocked out of the tournament.

India and New Zealand have four points each from two wins so far in Group A. Top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinals. Rachin Ravindra (112) struck a magnificent century as New Zealand chased down the target of 237 with 23 balls to spare. Tom Latham and Devon Conway chipped in with 55 and 30 respectively as New Zealand reached 240 for 5 in 46.1 overs.

Earlier,Michael Bracewell’s four-fer, along with two wickets by William O’Rourke helped New Zealand restrict Bangladesh to 236/9.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top scored with 77 runs for Bangladesh, whilst Jaker Ali provided support at the back end with a 45-run contribution in a match that Bangladesh needed to win to keep the group scenarios alive. Bangladesh lost their opening match to India while New Zealand defeated hosts Pakistan in the opener. By winning this match, New Zealand will seal their place in the semifinals.

Bracewell became the first NZ spinner, since Paul Wiseman in 2002, to take a four-fer in ICC Champions Trophy. He ended the night with figures of 4-26, having bowled 43 dot balls in his designated ten overs. Bracewell’s efforts were also the best-ever figures for a Black Caps spinner in the tournament.

Put in to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a solid start through openers Tanzid Hasan and Shanto. Tanzid took the fight to the Kiwis in the opening exchanges with Kyle Jamieson, who was included in the squad in place of Nathan Smith, being hit for a four and six of consecutive deliveries in the second over.

Bangladesh struggled to make the most of the middle overs of the first power-play and faced a brief period with 11 dot balls in a row before Tanzid decided to break the shackles by dispatching a short ball by Matt Henry for a six over the midwicket boundary. The left-handed skipper also joined in an over later by dispatching Jamieson for three boundaries in the eighth over. The New Zealand skipper decided to hand the ball to Bracewell who instantly delivered by ending the 45-run opening stand with his second delivery.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 236/9 in 50 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Jaker Ali 45; Michael Bracewell 4/26, William O’Rourke 2/48) lost to New Zealand: 240 for 5 in 46.1 overs (Rachin Ravindra 112, Tom Latham 55; Taskin Ahmed 1/28) by 5 wickets.