Nitish Kumar Reddy Celebrates Century with Pushpa’s Iconic "Taggede Le" Gesture, A First for Telugu Cinema

Pushpa 2 has already made its mark as one of the most talked-about films in recent times. Pushpa’s iconic mannerisms, especially the “Taggede Le” gesture, have transcended cinema to become a cultural phenomenon. While the movie has garnered immense popularity, it has also sparked debates, with some political leaders criticizing its moral undertones. Interestingly, these discussions were notably absent when the first installment was released. The recent stampede at Sandhya Theatre and the legal case filed against Allu Arjun have only added to the attention surrounding the film, fueling conversations and diverse opinions.

Amid this backdrop, young cricketer Kaki Nitish Kumar Reddy brought Pushpa’s influence to an international stage. The 21-year-old cricketer delivered a stellar performance during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, scoring an unbeaten 105 in his maiden Test century. His innings played a crucial role in India’s fightback, guiding the team to a competitive 358 for nine on the third day of the fourth Test.

His tribute to Pushpa is momentous for Telugu cinema on international level now. After his century, he performed the “Taggede le” gesture with his bat, a moment that resonated deeply with fans of both cricket and cinema. This act reflects the profound impact of the movie and its lead character, portrayed by Allu Arjun.

Athletes across the world, from football stars like Neymar to players in tennis and hockey, often use celebratory gestures to express their emotions. However, Reddy’s use of a cinematic mannerism highlights the unique cultural significance of Pushpa. It’s a rare example of a Telugu movie influencing such a pivotal moment on an international platform.

While Pushpa’s character, a smuggler who defies the odds, has faced criticism in some circles, Reddy’s gesture speaks about how deeply the film resonates with audiences. This moment, born out of high emotion and national pride, showcases the movie’s widespread appeal and its ability to inspire across generations.

For Nitish Kumar Reddy, channeling Pushpa’s defiant energy in a moment of triumph was a natural choice. It’s an example of how Pushpa 2 has not only captivated audiences but also left an indelible mark on popular culture.