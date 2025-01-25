Nitish Rana Ruled Out of England T20Is; Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh Replacements Announced

An important development for the India T20 team in 2025 is that all-rounder Nitish Rana will miss the current Twenty20 International series against England due to injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reports that Nitish Rana strained his side during Friday's practice in Chennai. On Saturday, this material was released to the public. The BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru will now provide Rana with extra medical attention and recovery. As the team prepares for the second and third games of the five-match series, his injury marks a major change in the India vs. England T20I 2025 updates.

Rinku Singh, who had a lower back spasm while fielding in the opening Twenty20 International, has also been ruled out of the remaining games, which is another setback for India's team. Singh will miss the second and third Twenty20 Internationals, but the BCCI medical staff is keeping a careful eye on his recovery.

Due to these injuries, all-rounders Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh were added to India's T20 team for 2025. Shivam Dube, who missed the home series against Bangladesh because of a back injury, is making a welcome comeback to the Indian T20 team. After his recovery, he made an impression for Mumbai in domestic cricket. Ramandeep Singh, on the other hand, will make his England T20I debut after playing for India in the recent T20I match in South Africa.

In the absence of Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh, Dube and Ramandeep are expected to contribute as part of Team India's alterations for the England T20Is. Due to injury concerns, the selectors have taken swift action, calling up Dube and Ramandeep to cover roster voids.

In India vs. England T20I 2025 series, India is currently leading 1-0, and these team additions will be vital to their future campaign.

India's Updated Squad for the T20I Series:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.