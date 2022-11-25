NZ vs IND: 'Need to implement our plans wisely,' says Shikhar Dhawan after India's 7-wicket loss

Shikhar Dhawan has said India need to "implement their plans more wisely" after their seven-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first One-Day International (ODI).



New Zealand went 1-0 up in their three-match ODI series on Friday after their easy victory at Auckland's Eden Park.

After putting up 124 runs on the board for the first wicket, Team India managed to score just 306 runs for 7 wickets in 50 overs. The top-order batters, Dhawan (77), Shubman Gill (50), and Shreyas Iyer (80), scored a half-century each before Sanju Samson contributed with 36 off 38 and Washington Sunday scored a quick-fire 37 off 16 deliveries.

In reply to India's 306 for 7, New Zealand openers managed to put up 35 runs for the first wicket before losing their second wicket in the 16th over with 68 runs on the board. However, the Indian bowlers failed to dismiss Kane Williamson and Tom Latham, who scored an unbeaten 94 and 145 respectively.

"We felt good about the total. First 10-15 overs the ball did a lot. It's a bit different than other grounds. Have to plan accordingly. Today we've bowled short of length and Latham attacked us there. That's where he took the game away from us especially in the 40th over.

"That's where the momentum shifted. Really enjoy playing here. Would've been happier if we won but that's part and parcel. They're all young boys and lots of learning for them. Bowling side and fielding side as well (what areas need improvement?). We need to implement our plans more wisely and make sure we don't make the batsmen play on their strength," added Dhawan in a post-match interview.

Speaking about Latham's century, Williamson said that it was one of the most special ODI knocks he had ever seen.

"At the halfway stage I thought it was a competitive total. The wicket was starting to turn a bit. And the cross-seamers got a bit out of it. But as we know on this ground if you build partnerships you can chase anything. Incredible knock by Latham. Absolutely on fire. We're talking in the middle about getting through this over and that over. And then he just flicked a switch. Incredible innings. On this ground with the drop-in pitch, if you bowl nice and straight, it can be hard to get the ball away a little bit. It was an over or two where he flicked a switch.

"We got that big over and he just kept going. One of the more special ODI knocks I've seen. It was a very good wicket. Spin played a big role as we saw. Nice to get a win. When we started seeing it turn like it did, you think a number of things. But I thought the seamers did a very good job. It was nice to make a contribution. With Tommy going the way he was, just tried to complement that. Just super special to be at the other end and see it," Williamson said further.

NZ vs IND: It was a 'bit hard to play against Sundar,' says Tom Latham

Meanwhile, Latham admitted that it was hard to bat against India all-rounder Sundar.

"It was just one of those days when everything came off well. Built a partnership with Kane and had a bit of fun, just reacted to things and it paid off. It's about being in strong positions and react to what they were bowling. Was able to find the gaps.

"The preparation has been ideal, it's been nice, and was able to hit the ball right today. Sundar was getting some turn, and found a bit hard to play against him. It's a small ground and we could capitalize at the end. Don't know where that came from, just one of those days," said Latham.

The second ODI between India and New Zealand is on Sunday (Nov. 27) at Seddon Park, Hamilton.