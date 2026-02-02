Pakistan on warpath, not to write to ICC on India match boycott

New Delhi: The Pakistan government may have announced via social media that their team will not take field for the match against India in the Men's T20 World Cup later this month, the country's cricket board is not ready to convey this decision officially to the International Cricket Council (ICC), a news report claimed on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to remain on warpath on the issue of boycotting the World Cup match against India and will not convey the decision to the ICC to maintain suspense over uts future course of action, Telecom Asia Sports said in a report quoting sources.

“Since it’s a government decision and conveyed through an official platform so there is no need to write to the ICC,“ sources told www.telecomasia.net.

The Shahbaz Sharif government on Sunday cleared Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8 but announced the team will not take the field in the tournament's highest money-generating match against India.

“Did India at any point conveye to the ICC that they will not travel to Pakistan and when once it was demanded of India to show Governments letter they never showed it.

“So is there a need to give anything in writing, No," the PCB source told www.telecomasia.net.

Though the decision not to convey the decision to ICC officially via a letter is being seen as an attempt to keep the issue afire, it is clear PCB will not heed to any ICC appeal for amicable solution to avoid the boycott of the match because the decision has been taken at the government level.

The decision has shaken the cricket world as the ICC's official broadcaster will suffer huge financial losses if the Indo-Pak match is not played and will in all probability take the matter to the court.

The ICC responded by conveying to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of the serious consequences and warning them a selective participation will not be accepted.

However, sources told Telecom Asia Sport that the Pakistan government has taken legal advice on the consequences and will back the Board against any possible ICC action.

Sharif also met former PCB chief Najam Sethi before meeting Naqvi in Lahore on Sunday.

“Sethi also advised the PM to take a strong action against India as under Sethi’s chairmanship India also backed out on an agreement in 2016,” the report said quoting sources.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team flew to Colombo on Monday and reached the Island late in the evening.

PCB indicating it will counter any ICC meeting with Naqvi allowing a lawyer to the team officials in any meeting and take the issue head on.