Pakistan Stays Alive in T20I Series with Hassan Nawaz’s Century

Pakistan's young T20I opener Hassan Nawaz delivered a blistering century off just 44 balls, setting a new national record for the fastest hundred in the format, as the visitors secured a commanding nine-wicket victory over New Zealand at Eden Park. The win keeps Pakistan in contention, narrowing New Zealand’s lead to 2-1 in the five-match series.

Chasing a formidable target of 205, Pakistan’s top order capitalized on the batting-friendly conditions. Nawaz’s explosive innings, coupled with significant contributions from captain Agha Salman (51* off 31) and Mohammad Haris (41 off 20), ensured Pakistan reached the target in only 16 overs.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand seemed poised for a massive total as Mark Chapman led the charge with a blistering 94 off 44 deliveries. Despite early setbacks, Chapman’s aggressive strokeplay propelled the hosts forward. His innings was the backbone of New Zealand’s total, with the rest of the top order struggling to make notable contributions.

Pakistan’s fielding lapses allowed New Zealand to threaten a total beyond 220, but timely breakthroughs prevented further damage. Haris Rauf struck early to dismiss Finn Allen, while Tim Seifert’s departure followed soon after. Shadab Khan removed Daryl Mitchell, and Jimmy Neesham’s elevation in the batting order failed, as he fell to Abbas Afridi. A crucial turning point came when Shaheen Afridi dismissed Chapman, halting the momentum.

Abrar Ahmed further tightened Pakistan’s grip with successive breakthroughs, removing Mitchell Hay and Kyle Jamieson with deceptive googlies. New Zealand slipped from 135/3 to 164/7, losing control of their innings. Skipper Michael Bracewell (31 off 18) steadied the lower order, adding vital runs in a 29-run partnership with Ish Sodhi. The Black Caps managed to surpass 200 but fell short of their earlier projections.

Pakistan’s response with the bat was aggressive from the outset. Haris set the tone by hammering two sixes in the opening over off Jamieson. Nawaz, complementing his partner’s aggression, found boundaries with ease. Their rapid 50-run partnership left New Zealand struggling for control.

After Haris fell to Jacob Duffy at the end of the Powerplay, Nawaz continued to dictate terms. Salman provided stability while the asking rate remained manageable. A dropped catch by Sodhi in the tenth over, when Nawaz was on 68, proved costly for New Zealand. Pakistan capitalized, accelerating towards the target with calculated aggression.

New Zealand’s hopes of staging a comeback faded as Nawaz continued his onslaught. His century, an emphatic statement of intent, guided Pakistan to a clinical win with 24 balls to spare.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 204 in 19.5 overs (Mark Chapman 94; Haris Rauf 3-29, Abbas Afridi 2-24) lost to Pakistan 207/1 in 16 overs (Hassan Nawaz 105*, Agha Salman 51*) by nine wickets.